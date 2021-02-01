Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:17 pm

Colorado Springs police need help finding missing 15-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department needs help finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Jan. 28.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Ariauna Burk, 15, was last seen in the Springs on Thursday, but she could be traveling to Naples, Florida.

Burk is described as 5'5" and 110 pounds. If you have information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

Colorado Springs / News

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content