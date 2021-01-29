Juvenile faces charges for bomb threats to Pueblo elementary school, YWCA

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police tell KRDO that one juvenile is facing multiple criminal charges following several bomb threats made across the city, including one at Goodnight Elementary School on Thursday.

Pueblo police say the juvenile, who hasn't been identified, is connected to the fake bomb threat at Goodnight, along with another threat toward the YWCA and two other threats toward the Pueblo Police Department.

BREAKING @PuebloPolice1 are referring charges to a juvenile connected to the fake bomb threat at Goodnight Elementary School.. Investigators say the juvenile is also connected to a fake bomb threat at the YWCA and two separate bomb threats at the Pueblo Police Department. — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) January 29, 2021

After Thursday morning's bomb threat at Goodnight Elementary School, students and staff were forced to evacuate the building. Parents and guardians were able to pick up their students at the State Fairgrounds while police looked into the threat. Ultimately, no dangerous device was found.

Police had told KRDO Thursday they believed that the suspect behind the Goodnight Elementary School bomb threat had made other threats in recent days. That information was confirmed Friday.

The juvenile faces charges of inciting destruction of life or property, false reporting to authorities, and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.