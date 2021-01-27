Safeway gives tip to avoid snag in COVID-19 vaccine sign-up

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — As southern Coloradans work through the kinks of signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine, Safeway shared a piece of advice for patients signing up online.

A Safeway spokesperson said that people should choose the same pharmacy location to receive their first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If they don’t, there’s a chance they’ll receive a cancellation notice. Safeway said it’s important people choose the same location so that pharmacies can ensure there is a proper supply for the second dose.

Safeway is one of several CDC-approved vaccine providers working with El Paso County Public Health. You can find a list of other providers and their contact information here.

