Denver police announce arrests after fire that killed 5

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Denver Police Department says three people have been arrested after a deadly house fire that happened on Aug. 5 in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Five people were killed in the fire. The victims were identified as 29-year-old Djibril Diol, 23-year-old Adja Diol, one-year-old Khadija Diol, 25-year-old Hassan Diol, and seven-month-old Hawa Baye.

Police had released a surveillance photo showing three suspects wearing full-face masks and hoodies. Investigators say the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Denver police said the suspects are juveniles, and none of their identities were released Wednesday.

Officials had put up a $40,000 reward for information about the alleged arson.