Snow disrupts travel in Colorado Springs, keep caution around plows

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Snowy and icy conditions make for slick travel across Colorado Springs on Tuesday. According to the City of Colorado Springs, snow crews remain on full call out.

They are working in teams to clear primary and secondary routes and school zones in preparation for the morning commute. Please don’t crowd the plow or pass them on the right.

Tips for safe travel around snow plows:

Don't crowd the plow. Snowplows plow far and wide, sometimes very wide. The front plow extends several feet in front of the truck and may cross the centerline and shoulder during plowing operations.

Don't tailgate or stop too close behind snowplows. Snow plows are usually spreading deicing materials from the back of the truck and may need to stop or take evasive action to avoid obstructions or stranded vehicles. If you find yourself behind a snow plow, stay behind it or use extreme caution when passing. The road behind a snowplow will be safer to drive on.

Remember, a snowplow operator's field of vision is restricted. You may see them but they may not see you.

City of Colorado Springs snow plow trucks are white, CDOT trucks are orange, and El Paso County trucks are red.

Downtown roadways in Colorado Springs remain icy and snowpacked in parts. For details on road conditions, you can visit CDOT's travel website.