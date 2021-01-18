Pedestrian deaths up 89% in Colorado

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and AAA Colorado, the number of pedestrians killed annually on Colorado's roadways has nearly doubled since 2008. That surpasses a 55 percent nationwide increase in pedestrian deaths over the same period. All told, across the country, more pedestrians lost their lives in 2018 than in any year since 1990.



"We're lucky to live in Colorado, where we cherish our active lifestyles – and where there are so many good reasons to leave the car at home and run, walk or bike. That pedestrian deaths here outpace the national average should ring alarm bells," said Skyler McKinley, director of public affairs for AAA Colorado. "As we continue to grow, drivers, pedestrians and, most importantly, governments need to do more to protect our most vulnerable."



The report's key findings include:

In Colorado and across the country, the startling jump in deaths occurred almost entirely in urban areas, much of it at mid-block locations along arterials (major roads designed to move large volumes of traffic). Urban crashes account for 93 percent of the total national increase in pedestrian fatalities.



Non-white populations are over-represented among pedestrian fatalities. Deaths of Black and Hispanic pedestrians increased by a larger amount than white pedestrians on a percentage basis.



Nationwide, pedestrians killed at non-intersection locations without crosswalks rose 70 percent from 2009-2018.



Three of every four pedestrians killed on U.S. roads in 2018 were struck in darkness. Fatalities in darkness also account for the vast majority of the overall increase in pedestrian fatalities since 2009. The number of pedestrians killed in darkness in 2018 was larger than the total number of pedestrians killed in any and all lighting conditions in 2009, 2010 or 2011.



84 percent of all pedestrian fatalities in 2018, and 84 percent of the overall increase in pedestrian fatalities over the study period, occurred on roads with speed limits of 30 mph or higher. Past AAA Foundation research has shown that when a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle, their chances of survival drops precipitously with each additional mile per hour increase in speed at speeds above roughly 25 mph.



Alcohol remains a problem among pedestrian fatalities, as 32 percent of all pedestrians who died had a blood alcohol concentration equal to or greater than the legal limit for driving. Still, sober pedestrians' fatalities increased by a larger amount over the study period, both in raw numbers and on a percentage basis. The number of sober pedestrians killed in 2018 was nearly as large as the total number of pedestrians killed in 2009.

"As we work to eliminate preventable tragedies on our roadways, it's imperative we avoid a blame game between pedestrians and motorists," McKinley said. "The bottom line is that everybody has the same right to use our transportation infrastructure without fearing for their life. The data suggest that pedestrians should take care to cross at crosswalks, when possible. Drivers, in turn, need to be more vigilant – especially in urban areas, and especially at night. Finally, governments must seriously evaluate lowering speed limits and changing roadway design in pedestrian-heavy corridors. We can reverse this trend, but it's going to take working together."



Safety Tips for Drivers

Look out for pedestrians at all times. When you are operating a vehicle, you have accepted a heightened responsibility for other people on the road. Safety is a two-way street. Often, pedestrians— especially younger ones— are not where you would expect them to be. Remain vigilant.

Follow posted speed limits, especially in areas of heavy pedestrian traffic. This is even more important in areas that have lower speed limits, such as school zones and neighborhood streets where pedestrians may appear suddenly.

Overall visibility is limited in bad weather conditions and poorly lit areas. Not only is it more difficult for drivers to see oncoming pedestrians, it also is harder for pedestrians to see you. Make sure your lights are on and you use your signals properly. Use extra caution in these circumstances.

Put down your phone. Smartphones and handheld electronic devices take your eyes off of the road and distract your attention.

Always yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. When approaching a crosswalk, reduce your speed and be prepared to stop. When you are stopped at a crosswalk, allow enough room between your vehicle and the crosswalk so other drivers can see the pedestrians you have stopped for. Do not pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk: They have stopped to allow pedestrians to pass or make sure the way is clear.

Safety Tips for Pedestrians