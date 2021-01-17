1 killed in Pueblo shooting, suspect charged with murder

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 2:45 a.m., Pueblo police officers were called to the 2900 block of 2nd avenue for a shooting.

The police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers gave lifesaving efforts on the injured victim until paramedics arrived, but they were unable to save him and he died at the scene.

Officers quickly identified the shooting suspect and took him into custody without incident. According to Pueblo police, a social gathering had been taking place at someone's home. A disturbance happened between the suspect, 20-year-old Alec Romero, and the victim.

Both men exited the home, and began to engage in a physical altercation in front of the residence. Romero produced a firearm that he had been carrying on his person and shot the victim.

Romero was transported to the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center for processing and an interview prior to his booking into the Pueblo

County Detention Center and was charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

The events that led to the disturbance, altercation and shooting are still under investigation.