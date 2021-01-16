Vaccinations kick off at the VA clinic in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Saturday, January 16, 2021, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will open their COVID-19 Veteran Vaccine Clinic to CDC vaccine priority group 1b Veterans (largely 75 and older) at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

In an effort to maximize vaccine administration and avoid wasting vaccine doses, all vaccine administration will be conducted through scheduled appointment. There will be no walk-ins allowed for COVID-19 vaccines.

Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine do not need to do anything. VA ECHCS will make direct contact with Veterans based on their vaccine priority group and will schedule appointments accordingly. Veterans are asked to answer their phones and listen completely to the automated message for instructions.