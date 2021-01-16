Colorado Springs police called to armed robbery Friday night

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, January 15th around 10 p.m., officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to a business for reports of a robbery.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of N. Academy Blvd near Palmer Park Blvd.

A passenger in a vehicle came through the drive-thru of the business and displayed a handgun to the employee. The suspect left the area in a black sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There is limited suspect description at this time.