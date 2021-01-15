Feds: Capitol mob aimed to ‘assassinate’ elected officials

Top Stories

PHOENIX (AP) - The pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol aimed to “capture and assassinate elected officials,” federal prosecutors said in court documents.

The remarks came in a motion prosecutors filed late Thursday in the case against Jacob Chansley. He is the Arizona man who took part in the insurrection while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns.

Prosecutors say that after Chansley climbed up to the dais where Vice President Mike Pence had been presiding moments earlier, Chansley wrote a threatening note to Pence. They said the note read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.