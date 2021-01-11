Fewer COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso County last week than week before

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — For the week of Jan. 3, El Paso County Public Health reports seven people died from COVID-19. It’s significantly fewer deaths attributed to the virus than the week, before when the county reported 16 people died from the virus. KRDO broke down the numbers for that week by age group, hospitalizations, and the number of deaths.

The youngest demographic, ages 0 to 19, made up about 15% of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County that week, but less than 1% of hospitalizations. One person in that age group was hospitalized and no one in that age group died from the virus in the first week of 2021.

The majority of cases come from people in their twenties and thirties. Three people between the ages of 20 to 39 were hospitalized with COVID-19 the week of Jan. 3. No one in the second-youngest age category died from COVID-19, according to El Paso County Public Health.

In the next age group, people aged 40 to 59, account for one-fourth of cases in El Paso County. Five people in this age group were hospitalized with COVID-19 last week, and one person died.

People 60 and older make up El Paso County’s oldest age category. This population accounts for 15% of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County last week. Yet, people 60 and older account for 75% of hospitalizations and 85% of deaths. In this age group, 27 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and six people died.

Overall, the county reports 1,992 COVID-19 cases the week of Jan. 3, along with 36 hospitalizations and seven deaths. The week before, beginning on Dec. 27, El Paso County Public Health reports 1,729 COVID-19 cases, 90 hospitalizations, and 16 deaths.