Published 11:25 am

Car crashes into townhome, striking gas meter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Saturday morning around midnight, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of a traffic accident involving a vehicle versus building.

A Chevy Camaro was southbound on Union Boulevard when it lost control. The vehicle jumped the curb and struck a townhome south of Prospect Lake near Union Blvd and Whitman Road.

The vehicle struck the gas meter attached to the building causing natural gas be admitted into the air. Colorado Springs Fire Departments, AMR, and Colorado Springs Utilities responded to assist.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the traffic accident.

Kerjan Bianca

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

