President Trump says he won’t attend Biden’s Inauguration
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20.
He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successors inauguration.
In a Friday tweet Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”
Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office. Biden will become president at noon regardless of Trump’s plans.
On Thursday, Trump delivered a video statement admitted his presidency would soon end - though he declined to mention Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.
Comments
5 Comments
