One person dead after rollover crash on I-25, north of Pueblo.

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - One person is dead after a rollover crash that happened Saturday morning on I-25, between County Line Road and the Pinon rest stop.

Colorado State Patrol said that troopers responded to a call around 8:30 am, of a rollover crash, possibly involving multiple cars, north of Pueblo on I-25 near mile marker 116.

According to CSP, the passenger died from injuries sustained in the crash, and the driver was flown out of the scene by medical helicopter.

No other information is available at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.