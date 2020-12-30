Pueblo curfew set to expire New Year’s Day

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — Following a decline in new COVID-19 cases, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar is allowing the city’s 10 p.m. curfew to expire at 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“Fortunately, we’ve seen a downward trend in our COVID case numbers in Pueblo over the last couple of weeks and I’m hoping that trend will continue,” Gradisar told KRDO Wednesday. “If we see some different activity, I certainly reserve the right to reimpose the curfew.”

The curfew has been in place since Oct. 30 in Pueblo. In that time, the mayor’s office said 70 citations were issued to people in violation of the curfew.