Colorado photographers capture once-in-a-lifetime ‘Christmas Star’

Top Stories

The stars planets aligned on Monday, as Jupiter and Saturn got close enough to view in a single glimpse from Earth.

Skywatchers camped out to catch the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. It was the closest these planets have been since 1623, and observably since 1226.

Since Monday, local photographers have shared their snaps on social media and beyond, fascinating millions of viewers.

Watch at 4pm as photographers describe the moments leading up to the event.