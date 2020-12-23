One Colorado Springs family goes above and beyond to help bring Christmas Cheer to all who are near

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While 2020 has been a tough year for some struggling to get into the Christmas spirit, the Noller Family wants to spread the cheer emanating from their home.

Their amazing display includes 70,000 lights and more than 80 handmade cutouts; it's all synchronized to music in a 10-song playlist.

Melody Noller, the creator of the light show, said, “This is absolutely the least we could do; just very important that everyone knows that there is hope at the end of the tunnel and we just got to make it through. We can make it through together.”

Along with bringing Christmas cheer, the Noller Family is looking to help two organizations that are close to them. When checking out the lights, you can make a donation to both the American Cancer Society and Toys for Tots.

“Toys for Tots, it’s important this year with everyone being out of work to be able to give more to the community and the [American] Cancer Society is important to me because I’m a three-time cancer survivor,” said Noller.

Putting in countless hours the Noller Family has gone above and beyond to make the holidays special. But to Melody, the mastermind behind it all, this is something she hopes to continue for years to come.

The light show will run through new years eve and is located at 9060 Melbourne Drive.