Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center start vaccination clinics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vaccination clinics kick off today at Centura facilities, including Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center at noon.

Tuesday, Centura Health received its first vaccine shipments. Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, part of Centura Health, received 1,950 Pfizer vaccines initially.

Centura plans to administer the Pfizer vaccine within 72 hours of receiving it. That’s the timeframe Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wants healthcare providers to abide by.

KRDO is gathering additional information. Details will be posted to this article throughout the day.