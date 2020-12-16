Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:25 am

Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center start vaccination clinics

201214130138-21-pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine-1214-connecticut-live-video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vaccination clinics kick off today at Centura facilities, including Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center at noon.

Tuesday, Centura Health received its first vaccine shipments. Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, part of Centura Health, received 1,950 Pfizer vaccines initially. 

Centura plans to administer the Pfizer vaccine within 72 hours of receiving it. That’s the timeframe Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wants healthcare providers to abide by.

KRDO is gathering additional information. Details will be posted to this article throughout the day.

Local News / News
Author Profile Photo

Kerjan Bianca

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. “Vaccination clinics kick off today at Centura facilities, including Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center at noon.”
    .
    So can anyone walk in and get vaccinated there?

Leave a Reply

Skip to content