Colorado Department of Transportation prepares for long-lasting storm, despite minimal snow accumulation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation says though we are only expecting a few inches of snow in El Paso County, the department still has a mitigation plan in place to keep roads clear.

Snowplows began treating the roads Thursday afternoon; specifically I-25 in El Paso County.

Officials with CDOT say there will be about 20 plows in El Paso County and another 100 in the southeast portion of the state. Sixteen to 20 of those will be designated for treating roads in Pueblo.

CDOT says they are preparing for a long-lasting storm that’ll impact roadways into the weekend, with their biggest concern being black ice forming on overpasses and bridges.

“The crew is on what’s called a snow shift, meaning it’s 12 hours on, 12 hours off," says Michelle Peulen, Communications Manager with CDOT. "We aren’t anticipating having to plow a whole lot of snow”.

CDOT says they have plenty of materials left to continue to treat roads this weekend, and for the rest of the snow season.

Officials say they make their own brine in house, which they use to pretreat roads. They say each batch is tailored toward the area it’s being placed at.

CDOT says they’re anticipating the storm to hit hardest in the southwest regions of our state.

They want to remind drivers to take it slow, even if they don’t see a lot of snow accumulation on the roadways. See current road conditions here.