Suspect arrested after hit-and-run that killed utility worker in Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police say a person is in custody after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Black Hills Energy employee who was working near Elizabeth Street and Patty Drive Tuesday.

The crash happened around noon; police tell KRDO that the worker was walking across a crosswalk when he was hit. The employee hasn't been identified yet.

Police say the driver sped away going north on Elizabeth Street, but he was caught and arrested by an off-duty police officer.

The suspect hasn't been identified yet, and we're awaiting information on what charges may be filed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.