Man dies in fire at Canon City duplex

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters responded to a fire burning inside of a duplex in Canon City on Monday morning, and one person was found dead inside.

According to Lt. Shane Roberts with the Canon City Area Fire Protection District, the fire happened around 6 a.m. at a duplex near 2300 E. Main Street.

Firefighters got the flames under control quickly, according to Roberts, but a man was found dead inside the apartment during a search. The cause of the fire hasn't been released.

The victim in the fire hasn't been identified yet.

Roberts added a reminded to check your smoke alarm to make sure it's properly functioning, saying, "A simple smoke alarm can literally make the difference between surviving a fire event or not surviving."