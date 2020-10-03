Woman and child crawl out car window after rollover crash, then leave the scene

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman and a child escaped a car through a window after it was involved a roll-over crash in Pueblo, early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 am Saturday, Pueblo Police officers responded to a report of a rollover crash in the 1100 blk. of Craig Street. When officers arrived, they found a car flipped upside-down, after it crashed into a parked car on the side of the road, which caused the car to roll over onto its roof.

Witnesses said they saw a woman and a child allegedly crawl out of the flipped car through a window and left the scene on foot through an alley. Officers found them two blocks away.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, treated for a cut on her head, and then taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. Police say she may also be charged with child endangerment. The child was transported to a local hospital to be checked out for injuries.