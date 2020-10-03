Power outage affecting about 2,000 Colorado Springs Utilities Customers

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A power outage in east Colorado Springs is affecting 2,073 customers according to Colorado Springs Utilities. The outage started at 8:16 p.m. Saturday.

It's in an area southeast of Airport Rd. and S. Academy Blvd. Many of the affected customers live near S. Murray Blvd. and Crestline Dr.

The Colorado Springs Utilities website estimates the power will be restored Sunday at 12:30 a.m. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage was caused by a car crash.