Teen suicide resources: 7% decrease in anonymous tips with Safe2Tell

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Safe2Tell Colorado, an anonymous resource for students, parents, school staff, and community members to

report youth and safety concerns has reported a 7% decrease in tips this year compared to last year.

While tips have decreased for the 2019-2020 year, suicide threats remained Safe2Tell’s most frequently reported tip category. Safe2Tell says self-harm, welfare check, child abuse, and cyber-bullying reports increased from March through July.

From Aug. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2020, Safe2Tell received a total of 20,822 tips, 3,821 of those tips were regarding suicide.

The reporting of suicide threats remaining the #1 most reported tip comes days after a Colorado Springs teen was found dead near Pulpit Rock.

“We in Colorado have a shared goal: to support young people and to do whatever we can to develop strategies to help keep them safe,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Safe2Tell is not an emergency response unit nor does it provide crisis counseling services; it is a conduit of information for distributing anonymous tips to local law enforcement, school officials, and other appropriate responding parties according to state law.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership also provides resources, with teen talks on Sunday from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255.