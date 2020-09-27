Colorado Springs rallies for Susan G. Komen’s Virtual ‘More than Pink Walk’

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday, September 27th, Susan G. Komen hosts the virtual 'More than Pink Walk' to fight breast cancer. KRDO NewsChannel 13's Heather Skold will emcee the opening ceremony, which can be viewed here.

Through events like the Komen Colorado MORE THAN PINK WALK™ in Denver and the inaugural MORE THAN PINK Walk at the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Komen Colorado has invested over $44 million in community breast health programs throughout Colorado and has contributed to the more than $988 million invested globally in research.

Susan G. Komen's mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

On the event day, participants will hear stories online from survivors and those living with breast cancer, to learn about the impact of Komen's research discoveries, public policy advocacy and direct patient support services, and to celebrate your fundraising success.

Particpants are encouraged to set out on the sidewalks of their own neighborhoods to earn a Virtual Finisher Medal by walking 6,000 steps for the commitment to end breast cancer.