Make-up St. Patty’s Day 5K taking place in Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's finally time for the green flag to start the St. Patty's Day 5K race that was supposed to take place in Colorado Springs months ago.

The Halfway to St. Patty's Day 5K is happening this Saturday, and it marks the halfway mark between the "postponed" 2020 holiday and the 2021 holiday. The race is part of the Colorado Springs Grand Prix of Running.

Racers will have to wear masks in the check-in, starting areas and the finish area. Space will be provided for social distancing during the race, and groups will have to stay at 10 people or fewer.

The race will be going through downtown Colorado Springs, so you can expect road closures through the morning.

Here's a list of the planned closures, according to the city:

6-10 a.m.

· Glen Avenue, from Uintah Street to Mesa Road

· Mesa Road, from Glen Avenue to Cascade Avenue

· Cache La Poudre Street, from Mesa Road to Cascade Avenue

6-10:30 a.m.

· Cascade Avenue, from Kiowa Street to Vermijo Street

· Tejon Street, from Kiowa Street to Vermijo Street

· Sierra Madre Street, from Bijou Street to Cucharras Street

· Colorado Avenue, from Nevada Avenue to Antlers Place and Sahwatch Street

· Antlers Place, from Colorado Avenue to Sierra Madre Street

· Pikes Peak Avenue, from Nevada Avenue to Cascade Avenue

But if you don't want to run it in a big group, you can also join the virtual Halfway to St. Patty's Day 5K. Information can be found here.