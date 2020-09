Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an email to families, Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences announced that a staff member was arrested and charged on campus for "sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust."

The email says John Garcia was a facilities manager at the Jones Campus. PSAS says it does not believe that the charge stems from any activity on campus.

The charge is a Class 3 Felony.