Volunteer search efforts underway for Suzanne Morphew

Top Stories

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Volunteers are searching in Chaffee County for Suzanne Morphew who's been missing since Mother's Day.

Volunteers gathered at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center Thursday morning to begin the search, organized in part by Suzanne's Brother, Andy Moorman. The search efforts are scheduled to last at least six days.

KRDO has a crew in Chaffee County following the search and will provide updates as they're made available.