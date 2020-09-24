Deputies investigating 15-month-old boy’s death in Pueblo West

Top Stories

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into what happened that led to a 15-month-old boy dying in a Pueblo West home.

According to PCSO, deputies went to a home in the 400 block of W. Coral Drive on Sept. 16 and found the toddler unresponsive inside. The boy was taken to a hospital before being airlifted to Colorado Springs, but he died on Sept. 18.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified the boy as Aiden Seeley.

The sheriff's office is calling the death "suspicious," but no further information has been released. No criminal charges in connection with the death have been announced as of this time.