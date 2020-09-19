Brewery crafts charity beer, hosts watch event for Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial service

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- They're gone, but never forgotten; this weekend, 245 firefighters and emergency medical personnel who died in the line of duty will have their name immortalized at the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial.

However, this year will be a little different with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid COVID-19, the International Association of Fire Fighters remained committed to honoring both the fallen firefighters and emergency medical personnel. The 2020 Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial ceremony will be held virtually on Saturday, September 19th.

If you would like to stream the memorial this Saturday you can do so by clicking here.

Pikes Peak Brewing Company hosted a viewing event for the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial service at their locations on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs and in Monument.

Lari Collins, Support Operations Director with the Pikes Peak Brewing Company, tells KRDO they're serving up their own 'Local 5 Pale Ale', with proceeds benefiting the Colorado Springs professional firefighters Local 5.

Pikes Peak Brewing Company designed the beer to support our local firefighters. Patrons can also buy firefighters a beer at the brewery to say thank you.

Since the Saturday event is virtual, next year, all 2020 honoree families will be invited to attend the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial to receive proper recognition at a traditional ceremony, with all families receiving their flag.