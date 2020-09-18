A&E’s Live Rescue heading to Pueblo this weekend

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A&E's popular show that follows emergency crews around live while they respond to calls is going to be in the Steel City this weekend.

So if you don't want to end up on national TV, don't cause a ruckus in Pueblo Friday or Saturday night.

A&E says their film crews with Live Rescue will be riding with the Pueblo Fire Department for shows airing at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The shows this weekend won't focus exclusively on Pueblo Fire, though. The show will also feature live coverage from departments battling wildfires on the West Coast, along with those helping in the path of Hurricane Sally.