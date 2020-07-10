Skip to Content
YMCA Fire near Royal Gorge 30% contained before weekend

ymca fire thursday Cropped
YMCA Fire in Fremont County on July 8

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The YMCA Fire that started Wednesday afternoon has grown to just under 300 acres, but firefighters have contained 30% of the perimeter as of Friday morning.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, firefighters took advantage of higher humidity overnight that helped slow the fire's growth.

Helicopters are still dropping water throughout the day and air tankers will be used as needed.

The fire was started by lightning, officials confirmed Thursday, and no structures have been threatened. No evacuations are in place as of Friday morning.

