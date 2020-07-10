YMCA Fire near Royal Gorge 30% contained before weekend

Top Stories

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The YMCA Fire that started Wednesday afternoon has grown to just under 300 acres, but firefighters have contained 30% of the perimeter as of Friday morning.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, firefighters took advantage of higher humidity overnight that helped slow the fire's growth.

Helicopters are still dropping water throughout the day and air tankers will be used as needed.

This morning's mapping flight at 9:20 a.m. charted the #YMCAFireCO at 268 acres.



The attached video showing a lead plane and a air tanker dropping retardant was taken this morning from the north (US 50) side of the Royal Gorge. pic.twitter.com/8l8BEt2Q7Z — YMCAFireCO (@YMCAFireCO) July 9, 2020

The fire was started by lightning, officials confirmed Thursday, and no structures have been threatened. No evacuations are in place as of Friday morning.