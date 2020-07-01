Local Black Forest bar to stay open despite Governor Polis’ order for closure

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday, July 30th, the closure of bars. One local bar, the Chicken Coop in Black Forest, writes via their Facebook page, "The Coop will be OPEN today (July 1st). We will continue to be open until the Health Department tell us we have to close."

According to the Governor's order, bars that have taken steps to open as restaurants may continue to operate in-person service, so long as they have patrons seated with their own party only in set seating, spaced six feet apart, and with no mingling.

More information can be found in the Governor’s Executive Order.

This is a developing story. KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have additional details added to this article throughout the day.