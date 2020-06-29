El Paso County deputy fired, charged for assault on jail inmate

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 24-year-old former deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office lost his job and is facing criminal charges after an alleged assault on an inmate in May.

According to EPCSO, Christopher Rogers was fired on Monday after being on administrative leave since May 18. The sheriff's office says it all stems from "on-duty conduct between Rogers and an inmate on May 16, 2020." Rogers was assigned to the floor security division in the detention bureau and had been with the sheriff's office since 2016.

Rogers was served a summons on Friday for third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct; both of the charges are misdemeanors. A mugshot wasn't taken because Rogers wasn't booked into custody.

We're trying to find out details about the allegations, but court records weren't updated as of Monday.