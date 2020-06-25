Teen who struggled with abuse inspires foundation, $20,000 in donations

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bryson's Chase, Inc. is a non-profit organization that was created in September 2018. Lindsey Thompson Kangas started the local charity after her son was in and out of mental healthcare for over a year due to abuse.

Kangas' 15-year-old son, Bryson currently plays football at Palmer Ridge High School. Kangas says, "He is my success story and now we help others." So far, the foundation has donated $20,000 to the Children's of Colorado, Pediatric Mental Health Institute. The foundation donated $5,000 to the Children's of Colorado Springs (COVID-19).

Bryson suffered mental abuse from Kangas' ex-husband, his biological father, during early childhood. Kangas says, "Much of the abuse I didn't even know about until later on in his life. At the age of 2, we started seeing behavioral issues and by the age of 8, he was in full-blown PTSD and was exhibiting this by severe aggression and violence, not only to his family but also to other children and adults at school."

According to Bryson's Chase Facebook page, the mission is, "Raising funds to financially assist families whose children are in need of mental health resources and treatment. With these treatments, children will gain invaluable coping skills to find alternatives to extreme solutions such as suicide and criminal behavior. Being the change our children deserve."

Bryson's Chase has a concert on July 11th and a golf tournament on August 24th. All proceeds benefit Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation Pediatric Mental Health Institute. All profits stay right here in Colorado.