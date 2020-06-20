Black Forest Fire Remembrance Day marks the 7th anniversary

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Black Forest Fire Department (BFFD) and the BF Community Center are hosting a remembrance displace complete with speakers on fighting the Black Forest Fire of 2013.

The BFFD will be present at the day's remembrance, with 4 fire vehicles and crew members, two who fought on the frontlines of the Black Forest Fire.

On June 20th, 2013, the fight against the Black Forest Fire reached 100% containment. Saturday, June 20th marks the 7th year anniversary of that hard-won battle against the most destructive fire in Colorado's history. To commemorate the milestone, there will be a remembrance on Saturday, June 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at the corner of Black Forest and Shoup roads.

The display will include before and after photos of the fire destroyed property in what is now the Backyard of the Black Forest Community Center, which has literally risen from the ashes and is now the location of the Backyard Farmers Market. The Black Forest Community Club organized over 100 volunteers who worked together for thousands of hours to bring the backyard back to life.

Boy Scout Troop 70 color guard will raise the flag for the day. Special displays will include the Black Forest Kids Fire Artwork display from 2013. The display will also feature discussions will members of the community who will share firsthand accounts on how they fought and endured the historic fire and its aftermath.