Missing teenager from Montana could be in southern Colorado

Top Stories

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says a teenager who has been missing from Montana for weeks could be in the area of southern Colorado.

Jade Hoff, 17, was last seen on May 25 in Helena, Montana. She's described as 5'11", 135 lbs with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they got a report that Hoff could be with two men, Joshua Heiden and Jordan Bronson. Bronson reportedly works for an HVAC company in Canon City.

The FCSO says the trio could be in a '90s model tan Chevrolet Tahoe with Wyoming plates.

If you have information on Hoff's whereabouts, call police.