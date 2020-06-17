Over 100 dogs seized from Costilla County property

Top Stories

SAN LUIS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Costilla County Sheriff's Office says more than 100 dogs and puppies were removed from a San Luis property after animal welfare authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday.

In the search, county agencies and animal officials took 102 mixed breed dogs, including newborn puppies, said the sheriff's office in a Facebook post. Two dead animals were also found on the property.



Photos: Costilla County Sheriff's Office

The seized animals will remain in the care of animal welfare agencies throughout the state pending the owner's due-process and cost of care hearing by the court, the sheriff's office said.

The case remains under investigation by the Costilla County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office hasn't yet specified the charges brought against the owner.