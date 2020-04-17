Working with the Tiger King: A KRDO photographer shares her experience

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Few shows have been as binge-worthy as Tiger King -- the show's central figure, Joe Exotic, has become a household name while he resides in jail for a murder-for-hire plot. But was the reality like the popular Netflix documentary portrayed?

Sus Enos, an editor and photographer at KRDO, spent eight months working for Joe Exotic back in 2014.

"For me, it was just kind of surreal to see that part of my life exposed and unfold in the show," Enos says. "I didn't expect to be in it. I didn't know I was going to be a part of it in any form or fashion."

Enos worked for Joe Exotic TV. She learned about the job through Craigslist. She was responsible for shooting footage for Joe's reality show.

"I actually wrote his note cards for the run down, and loaded the teleprompter, and brushed his mullet."

Like the zoo keepers, she lived on-site. She made just $300 a week. She says she did it for the love of the animals and now she's tied to the "Tiger King" series forever.

Enos says the show did not exaggerate his feelings toward Carole Baskin.

"He really hated Carole Baskin. One of the first things we did was an investigative piece on Carole Baskin," Enos said.

Overall, she says the documentary did a good job capturing Joe, save for a few details.

"He's just a very damaged human. I feel like he has a lot of undiagnosed mental health issues. I feel like his heart was in the right place at the start and somewhere along the way he got lost."

Joe Exotic's fame has exploded and there are some on social media who idolize him. Enos says that's not appropriate.

"At the expense of innocent animals, no. You should not glorify someone like that."