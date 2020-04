Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis is providing an update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado and what the state is doing to combat the spread of the virus.

A news conference is expected to start at about 4 p.m. Watch below:

As of Thursday evening, there were 8,675 cases reported in Colorado with 374 deaths. More information can be found at the state's website here.