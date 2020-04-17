Covid-19 drive-thru testing site in Colorado Springs changes criteria, now open for all ages

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since April 5, Colorado Spring's lone testing site near Memorial Park has been testing people for Covid-19.

Now, Covid-19 testing will be offered to people of all ages who have been experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath and body aches in the last 3-5 days.

Lisa Powell with El Paso County Public Health said, “Really it’s been an ebb and flow as we’ve changed criteria here, so we’ve seen anywhere from 80 day upwards of 400 a day.”

Powell added, “We want to get a good picture of what the disease burden looks like for our community specifically as we get ready to move into the next phase in thinking about opening up the community at the end of the month."

However, the expanded testing almost didn’t happen. According to Mayor John Suthers, FEMA was ready to leave Colorado Springs last Friday.

“We said to FEMA, 'Hey, wait a minute. If you go, you can’t take those tests because we need all that testing equipment.' They made the decision here and nationally to stay on the site for at least a couple more weeks, perhaps several more weeks," said Mayor Suthers.

And just a reminder, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are those of an acute respiratory infection or influenza-like symptoms.

Powell said, “We have the capacity to do over 250 tests a day at this point so the system is running really well and we have two lanes that we are capable of opening, so I think that we are in good shape here.”

The testing facility is located at 175 South Union and hours for the drive-thru are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.