Weather Alert Day: more spring snow for Southern Colorado

TODAY: Today is a weather alert day as snow moves into parts of Southern Colorado. The best chance of seeing snow move into the Pikes Peak Region will be between 9am and noon. It fills in as a rain-snow mix along Highway 50 between noon and 3pm. Cold air through the evening will allow everyone to see this moisture become all snow between 6pm-9pm tonight. Heavy bands will be developing during the afternoon today around areas of Southern Colorado. It is hard to say exactly where these will lay out, but places that do see snow banding will have higher accumulations, periods of reduced visibility and some sick roads. A winter weather advisory is in place for the Palmer Divide and Teller County until 6am on Friday.

TONIGHT: Snow tapers off slowly between midnight and 6am. We are left with mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: 1-3+” is likely through the Downtown Colorado Springs area with a widespread 3-6” of snow across Teller County and in Monument. Pueblo should only pick up 1-3” of snow. The rest of Friday brings clearing with afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s. The weekend looks much better with partly cloudy skies and temperatures returning to the 60s to around 70.