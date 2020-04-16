District 49 to remain on e-learning for rest of the school year

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 49 officials made the announcement Thursday that students wouldn't return to the classroom for the remainder of this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students and teachers have been on an e-learning plan for the better part of a month in response to the virus, and now that plan will continue through the rest of the 2020 school year.

Several other district around the state, including District 60 in Pueblo County, have also made the decision to keep campuses closed to students. Districts like D20 in Colorado Springs are currently weighing options for possible virtual graduation ceremonies.