230,000 Coloradans out of work, more than 100,000 filed for unemployment last week

DENVER, Colo. -- More than 230,000 Coloradans have filed for unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) shows the number of Coloradans out of work continues to rise by the tens of thousands every week.

The CDLE announced that more than 104,000 people filed for unemployment just last week -- $62 million in benefits were paid for the week of April 11. That is more than $32 million more than the amount paid for the week of April 4.

The latest amount of benefits paid is over seven times the amount of money paid out to unemployed Coloradans weekly before the pandemic.

Over 150,000 Coloradans have made payment requests since March 16, which is the day Governor Jared Polis first issued a public health order related to COVID-19.



Here are the top 5 industries in Colorado with the most unemployment claims since March 28:

Accommodation and Food Services: 21,124

Healthcare and Social Service: 9,717

Retail Trade: 7,400

Other Services: 5,914

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 4,080

The U.S. Department of Labor reports that an additional 5.2 million applied for unemployment insurance last week, bringing the total number of unemployed Americans to more than 20 million.







