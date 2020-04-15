Colorado Springs man dies in car crash on I-25

Top Stories

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is dead following a crash Wednesday afternoon on I-25 at the Monument Co. exit.

Colorado State Patrol was called to the crash around 4:40 p.m. At the scene, troopers determined that a Lexus had been driving southbound when the driver drove off the right side of the road, rolled and collided with a light pole.

The driver, a 67-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, said CSP.

The crash remains under investigation, but CSP says alcohol and speed don't appear to be factors. The driver's name is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.