Man who died at Monument Lake ID’d

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monument Police has identified the person who died at Monument Lake Monday.

The victim was 38-year-old James Arends, said a spokesman with MPD.

Monument Police tells us it appears to have been a kayaking accident. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

"We are saddened by this outcome and send our deepest condolences to the victims family and friends," said MPD in a tweet Monday.