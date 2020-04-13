Victim rescued from Monument Lake dies

Top Stories

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Monument police and fire crews were called to Monument Lake for a water rescue. Sadly, the victim died.

The Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department tweeted about the incident just after 5 p.m., saying the rescue had happened sometime earlier in the day.

"Despite our crew's best efforts, the victim did not survive," said the fire department.

"We are saddened by this outcome and send our deepest condolences to the victims family and friends," said Monument Police in a tweet.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.