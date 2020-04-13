One hiker rescued, another found dead after falling into a canyon in western Colorado

Top Stories

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say one hiker died and another who went looking for help was rescued from a canyon in western Colorado.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says a 31-year-old lost hiker was found Friday after other hikers on a newly re-opened trail saw smoke from a fire he started and heard him yelling. They say he was exhausted and dehydrated but otherwise in good condition. Searchers found his 32-year-old friend about a mile way, dead of a 60 to 80 foot fall down a slickrock formation.

The surviving hiker said they had spent the last several weeks visiting national parks.

