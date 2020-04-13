I-25 southbound closed north of Castle Rock at Exit 187 due to crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A serious crash has closed I-25 southbound between Exit 187 Happy Canyon Road and Exit 184.
The initial crash was called in just before 7 p.m., according to CDOT. There isn't an estimated time of reopening.
Some reports indicate that multiple vehicles are involved. Check back here for updates.
I-25 SB: Crash between Exit 187 - Happy Canyon Road and Exit 184 - CO 86; US 85; Meadows Parkway. Road closed. There is no estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/FsMgRHXvLR— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 14, 2020
