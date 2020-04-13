Skip to Content
I-25 southbound closed north of Castle Rock at Exit 187 due to crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A serious crash has closed I-25 southbound between Exit 187 Happy Canyon Road and Exit 184.

The initial crash was called in just before 7 p.m., according to CDOT. There isn't an estimated time of reopening.

Some reports indicate that multiple vehicles are involved. Check back here for updates.

Suzie Ziegler

Suzie is a digital content producer and reporter. Learn more about Suzie here.

