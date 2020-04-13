Colorado Parks & Wildlife issues warning about bears waking from hibernation

Top Stories

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -- The Colorado Parks and Wildlife department has issued a call to avoid situations that attract bears and allow access to food as the animals wake from hibernation.

The Aspen Times reports the department reminded residents and visitors to keep food out of cars and lock ground-floor windows and doors in homes and garages. Officials say pet food should be brought inside and use of bird feeders and grill cleaning should be temporarily discontinued.

The department says the bears seek vegetative matter after not eating for months and preventing access to human food sources is critical to their health.

